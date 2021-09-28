Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $586,573.64 and approximately $154.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,800.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.52 or 0.06943684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00347789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $488.49 or 0.01168617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00108699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $274.79 or 0.00657388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.96 or 0.00559708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00306972 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

