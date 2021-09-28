bAlpha Market Cap Reaches $969,831.02 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for $53.88 or 0.00128895 BTC on popular exchanges. bAlpha has a total market cap of $969,831.02 and $240,348.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bAlpha has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00055439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00123233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00043691 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

