Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 146.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,388 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Crown by 2,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.46. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

