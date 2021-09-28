Ergoteles LLC Invests $3.70 Million in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in PPL by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 417,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 89,338 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

