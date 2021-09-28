Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 36,760 Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADS. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADS stock opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.90.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

