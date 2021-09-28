FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The First of Long Island Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The First of Long Island in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.88.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $29.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $502.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in The First of Long Island by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 49,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in The First of Long Island by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The First of Long Island by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The First of Long Island by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

