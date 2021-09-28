Citigroup Downgrades Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) to Sell

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS YUEIY opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.05. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $12.96.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

