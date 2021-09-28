Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

THC stock opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.