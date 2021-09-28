SVB Leerink Comments on AstraZeneca PLC’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report released on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $181.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

