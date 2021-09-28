The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 548,498 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.41% of Rogers Communications worth $135,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.