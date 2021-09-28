The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.33% of Discover Financial Services worth $115,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 742.0% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after buying an additional 59,169 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.71.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.53.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

