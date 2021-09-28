The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 46,082 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,082 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Amgen worth $161,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $213.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.33. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

