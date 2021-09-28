Ergoteles LLC Invests $2.81 Million in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,970,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,317 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Teleflex by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $282,148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Teleflex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 599,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $240,884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $387.22 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

