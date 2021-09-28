Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $94.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.29 and a 12 month high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

