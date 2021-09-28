Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,491 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 486.7% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 91.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 51,666 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth $3,204,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 178.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,251,000 after purchasing an additional 176,566 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

LOB stock opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

