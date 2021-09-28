Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,518 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Sogou were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sogou by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

SOGO stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.90 and a beta of 1.25. Sogou Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sogou had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. The company offers its users general and vertical search services through its website sogou.com and mobile search application. Its products and services includes the Sogou Input Method, which is the Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC.

