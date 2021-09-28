15,916 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,850,000 after buying an additional 2,755,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rollins by 16.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,319 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 579,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after purchasing an additional 56,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rollins by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROL opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

