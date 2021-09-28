The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,775 shares of company stock valued at $110,429,884. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

EL opened at $318.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $212.73 and a one year high of $347.82. The company has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.59.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

