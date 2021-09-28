STV Group plc (STVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

STV Group plc (LON:STVG) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
STVG opened at GBX 365.90 ($4.78) on Tuesday. STV Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 372.55 ($4.87). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 349.07. The company has a market capitalization of £170.96 million and a PE ratio of 9.62.
About STV Group
