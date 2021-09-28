STV Group plc (STVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

STV Group plc (LON:STVG) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

STVG opened at GBX 365.90 ($4.78) on Tuesday. STV Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 372.55 ($4.87). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 349.07. The company has a market capitalization of £170.96 million and a PE ratio of 9.62.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

