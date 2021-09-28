CBTX, Inc. (CBTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on October 15th

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

CBTX has raised its dividend by 700.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CBTX has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CBTX to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

CBTX stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $662.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. CBTX has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. CBTX had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBTX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CBTX were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

