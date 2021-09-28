Realty Income Co. (O) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 202.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Shares of O opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

