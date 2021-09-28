Jtc Plc (JTC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60 on October 29th

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 740 ($9.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £996.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. JTC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 475 ($6.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 826 ($10.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 728.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 668.60.

In related news, insider Martin Fotheringham purchased 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £631,750 ($825,385.42).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JTC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of JTC to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 830 ($10.84) in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.39) target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

