Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE:PKE opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.97 million, a PE ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.91. Park Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.30%.

In other news, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of Park Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $36,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of Park Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Park Aerospace stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Park Aerospace worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

