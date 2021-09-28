Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,116 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,716 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

