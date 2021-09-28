PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Holdings Trimmed by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PG&E by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after buying an additional 1,207,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 30.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 63.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3,124.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

