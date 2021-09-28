Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.54.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

