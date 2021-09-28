Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth $206,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Insulet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 204.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Insulet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter valued at $1,839,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet stock opened at $286.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -622.35 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $214.93 and a 52 week high of $309.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Cowen lifted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

