Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 960.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after buying an additional 200,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $834.31.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAM opened at $523.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $623.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $930.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $508.50 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

