Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 553,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $18,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 138.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

HP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.48.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

