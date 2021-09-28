Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.82. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

