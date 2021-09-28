Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFG. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.55.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

