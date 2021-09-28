Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $6.27 Million in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 267,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,267,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.12% of The Wendy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,900 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at $125,263,140.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

