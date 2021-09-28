Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 660 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $5,189,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 527,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,489,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

