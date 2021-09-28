2,490 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 569.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $174.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion and a PE ratio of -11.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $3,642,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $32,686,687.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,390,402 shares of company stock valued at $353,096,991. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.77.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

