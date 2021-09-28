iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $75.10.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

