Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ KTRA opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

