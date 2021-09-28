Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd.
NASDAQ KTRA opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.
About Kintara Therapeutics
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
