Americold Realty Trust’s (COLD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.42, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.