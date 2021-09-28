Zacks: Analysts Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. PepsiCo reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $152.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.81 and a 200 day moving average of $148.98. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

