Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.090-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.09 billion-$10.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.54 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.44.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $91.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.61. Oracle has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,241 shares of company stock worth $18,295,347 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

