Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 502,170 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 502,170 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,512 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,446,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,233 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,185,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,539 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

UBS opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

