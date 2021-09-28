Jennison Associates LLC Has $48.17 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,579 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $48,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Shares of ES opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

