Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $56,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $176.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.49. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $182.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

