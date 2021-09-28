Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 2,832 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,390,000 after acquiring an additional 229,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,421,000 after acquiring an additional 132,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

ED opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.