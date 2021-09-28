Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 760.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,983 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $2,153,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 97,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.