Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 16,035 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.85% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $51,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,508.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,287 shares of company stock valued at $11,225,503 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $130.73. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,423.48 and a beta of 0.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

