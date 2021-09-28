Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 417,656 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 417,656 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $59,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $258.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

