Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Lowered by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,446,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 936,023 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Enbridge worth $57,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 18.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,926,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,292,000 after buying an additional 2,676,254 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,140,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,932,000 after buying an additional 1,351,958 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,585 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Shares of ENB opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.