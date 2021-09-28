Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Page Arthur B grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

