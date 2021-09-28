Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,760 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $62,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Universal Display stock opened at $186.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.37 and its 200-day moving average is $215.67. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $172.01 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

