Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,545 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Kontoor Brands worth $67,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,083,000 after purchasing an additional 411,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 832,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after buying an additional 144,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 784,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 156,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after buying an additional 62,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The company had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

